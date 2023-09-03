Ajax gave debuts to a number of new players but could only manage a 0-0 draw at Fortuna Sittard.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Maurice Steijn was without Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis, meaning Josip Sutalo was named captain on his first start. Georges Mikautadze and Gaston Avila also made their debuts, while Kristian Hylsson made his first start.
Fortuna Sittard were the better side from the start and they got an excellent chance to make it 1-0 when they were awarded a penalty for a foul by Devyne Rensch. However, Tijjani Noslin hammered the ball over the bar.
Ajax were blunt but before the half time whistle, Brian Brobbey did have the ball in the net. However, the striker was offside and it remained goalless.
Anton Gaaei and Chuba Akpom came on for their Ajax debuts in the second half, but it was Fortuna who came close to netting first. Noslin weaved through the defence but Jay Gorter prevented him from scoring.
Towards the end, Ajax had plenty of the ball but Fortuna Sittard’s defence was barely shaken and they held out for the point.
Ajax is now on 5 points and sit 11th at the moment, while Fortuna Sittard is in 7th.
Gonna be a long season. Of course it will take time to gel, but I also don’t think the talent is there at all. Gaaei should start, done with Rensch. Midfield is a mess, like to see Vos get a chance. Very little creativity in the side. Didn’t think Steijn had a good game either, didn’t understand his subs at all. In Sven, I do not trust. 100 million, yikes.
Here’s hoping some of the young talent develops. Hato is an exciting prospect.