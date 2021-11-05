Erwin van de Looi named his Netherlands U21 squad on Friday and there was no place for AS Monaco attacker Myron Boadu.
Netherlands U21’s continue their European Championship qualifying campaign with matches against Bulgaria (12th) and Gibraltar (15th).
Van de Looi named his squad on Friday with Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville earning his first call-up to the U21 squad.
However, there is no place for Boadu, who was criticised by Van de Looi during the last international break. Speaking to Ons Oranje, Van de Looi confirmed that Boadu is missing due to his attitude, “Myron is a player with a lot of talent and quality and has also proven his value for the Dutch Juniors several times. We do expect a player who is called up for the Dutch Juniors to have a certain attitude and ambition, we have missed this at Myron in the past two international matches. That is why we are now making different choices.”
Mitchel Bakker and Sven Botman are out due to injuries.
The full squad can be seen below.