Myron Boadu netted twice as AZ Alkmaar defeated Feyenoord 3-2 in De Kuip.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Nicolai Jorgensen has been heavily linked with a move to Galatasaray but the striker began up front for Feyenoord. For AZ, Calvin Stengs was in the line-up despite being an injury doubt.
AZ started brightly and they got the lead in the 10th minute when Albert Gudmundsson set up Jesper Karlsson to fire past Nick Marsman.
Jorgensen then got a chance to quickly equalise but he put a header over the bar from close range.
In the 26th minute, AZ thought they should have been awarded a penalty when Gudmundsson’s cross was stopped by Marcos Senesi’s hand. However, the referee played on and VAR didn’t intervene. Moments later, Karlsson should have made it 2-0 but after being set-up by Myron Boadu, his strike was kept out by Marsman.
Feyenoord then punished AZ for the miss as Jorgensen tapped in from close range after his first effort was saved by Marco Bizot.
AZ restored their lead two minutes into the second half with Boadu latching onto an excellent pass by Fredrik Midtsjø to fire past Marsman. Ten Minutes later, though, Feyenoord equalised with Mark Diemers finding the net from the edge of the area.
Advocaat then turned to Luis Sinisterra and Bryan Linssen, but it was AZ Alkmaar that had the chances and after an excellent cross from Calvin Stengs, Boadu netted his second and AZ’s third in the 70th minute.
Steven Berghuis missed a decent chance to equalise while at the other end, substitute Tijani Reijners failed to make it 4-2. In injury time, Stengs was fouled by Senesi and AZ were awarded a penalty. However, Koopmeiners fired high and wide.
The miss didn’t matter as AZ took the three points and they are now fourth, with Feyenoord fifth.