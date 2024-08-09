AS Monaco has confirmed that Myron Boadu has joined VFL Bochum on loan for the upcoming season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The striker spent part of last season on loan with FC Twente but struggled with injuries in Enschede. He still managed to net three times in 11 matches.
Boadu is not part of Monaco’s plans for the upcoming campaign and he has been allowed to join Bundesliga side VFL Bochum for the season.
The 23-year-old becomes a teammate of Dani de Wit, who also made the move to Bochum from AZ Alkmaar this summer. The club survived last season through the relegation playoffs.