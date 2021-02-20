AZ Alkmaar had no trouble with VVV-Venlo on Saturday evening. Pascal Jansen’s side defeated the 10-man hosts 4-1.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Without the sick Calvin Stengs, AZ began with Hakon Evjen in midfield, while Thomas Letschert came into the defence.
AZ began brightly and they hit the post early on through Myron Boadu. In the 15th minute, Jasper Karlsson cut inside before firing into the top corner from just outside the box to give AZ the lead.
The lead only lasted nine minutes before Christian Donis was left completely free to head in a free-kick to level it for VVV.
AZ had chances to retake the lead before the break but could not take them. However, Evjen did make it 2-1 in the 56th minute with his first goal for the club.
Two minutes later, Christian Kum took down Boadu and was shown a straight red-card. The resulting free-kick saw Teun Koopmeiners aim for the top corner but Thorsten Kirschbaum made a great save.
The VVV goalkeeper was beaten in the 64th minute as Evjen set up Boadu to add a third for the visitors. The striker then added another with five minutes to go, tapping in on the line after Owen Wijndal’s strike was saved.
AZ were boosted even more before the end with the return of Dani de Wit from a lengthy injury. Kenzo Goudmijn also made his first appearance of the season.
AZ strengthens their position in third with the three points, while VVV are 14th.