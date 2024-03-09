FC Twente remain on course for third after a 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam in Enschede.

The hosts had the lead in the 21st minute with Dan Rots rising to head a Michel Vlap cross past Nick Olij.

Before the break, Twente went close to doubling their lead but Olij tipped a Michal Sadilek shot onto the post. The goalkeeper also made an impressive save to deny Joshua Brenet.

With 13 minutes left, Anass Salah-Eddine crossed for Myron Boadu to net his second goal since joining Twente in January.

Sparta brought themselves back into the game with a Pelle Clement shot from distance but an equaliser never materialised.

Twente keep up their charge for the Champions League and they are ten points clear of AZ Alkmaar.




