Myron Boadu scored a hat-trick as AZ Alkmaar defeated Feyenoord 4-2.
With PSV drawing at home to Ajax, both AZ and Feyenoord had the chance to close the gap on second place with a victory.
In the 8th minute, Feyenoord had the lead with Marcos Senesi heading in a Steven Berghuis cross. Luis Sinisterra almost made it 2-0 but his effort was saved by Marco Bizot.
AZ hit back in the 23rd minute with Myron Boadu receiving the ball on the wing before cutting inside and firing into the bottom corner.
Three minutes later, mix up in defence by Bruno Martins Indi and Bizot allowed Sinisterra to restore Feyenoord’s lead. However, once again Boadu hit back, this time finishing calmly after an excellent pass by Owen Wijndal.
In the 64th minute, Justin Bijlow’s poor pass was capitalised on by AZ and Boadu completed his hat-trick to make it 3-2. Teun Koopmeiners then sealed AZ’s victory with a penalty after a foul by Leroy Fer.
AZ remains third but are now only two points behind PSV Eindhoven. Feyenoord are fifth.