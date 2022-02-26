Tom Boare scored twice as Cambuur came from behind to defeat Fortuna Sittard 2-1.
Fortuna Sittard took the lead in the 20th minute when Deroy Duarte headed in a cross, and the visitors netted again shortly afterward through Charlison Benschop. However, as the visitors celebrated, Yannick van der Laan disallowed the goal following a VAR review. A foul was adjudged to have taken place in the build up.
Fortuna were angry at the decision and four minutes later their mood worsened when Boare equalised for Cambuur, netting a Patrick Joosten cross.
Goalkeeper Yanick van Osch breathed a sigh of relief when he dropped a Robin Maulun shot and saw the ball come back off the post. Fortuna defender Dimitris Siovas then hammered a shot against the crossbar.
Fifteen minutes before the end, Boare tapped in from close range to put Cambuur in front. That proved to be the winner with Doke Schmidt making a crucial goalline clearance just before the end to seal the three points.
Cambuur sits eighth in the table, while Fortuna Sittard are 16th.