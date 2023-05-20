Hertha Berlin were relegated from the Bundesliga after they drew 1-1 with Bochum on Saturday.
Going into the second last game of the season, Hertha needed a win and for results elsewhere to go their way to give them a chance of survival.
Lucas Tousart gave Hertha the lead after the hour mark and a minute later, Dutchman Jean-Paul Boetius came off the bench.
The former Feyenoord winger could not prevent Bochum from equalising in the 94th minute through Keven Schlotterbeck and that goal relegated Hertha Berlin to the second division.
Elsewhere in Germany, Bayern Munich threw away a lead against RB Leipzig and Dortmund could go top on Sunday. Matthijs de Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch both featured in the game.