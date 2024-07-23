Bologna have confirmed the signing of Dutch international striker Thijs Dallinga from Toulouse.
The Serie A side has paid €15 million plus bonuses to sign the striker as a replacement for Joshua Zirkzee, who left to sign for Manchester United.
The 23-year-old joined Toulouse from Excelsior back in the summer of 2022. He has since made 86 appearances for the club, scoring 37 times and adding eight assists.
Dallinga joins Sam Beukema at Bologna and will enter the Champions League. The striker so far has one Netherlands cap to his name but could add to this if he continues his development in Serie A.