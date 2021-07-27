Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen on a deal until 2026.
The 22-year-old has been linked with the Bundesliga side for months and the deal was finally made official on Tuesday.
Malen has cost Borussia Dortmund around €30 million and he signs a five-year deal with the club. He has already trained with his new teammates.
The Netherlands international joined PSV from Arsenal back in 2017 and he made 116 appearances for the Eindhoven club, scoring 55 goals and adding 24 assists.