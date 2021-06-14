According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on signing PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen.
Borussia Dortmund are set to sell Jadon Sancho this summer with the English winger seriously linked with a move to Manchester United.
According to BILD, once Sancho has been sold, Dortmund will move for PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen. The Bundesliga side are willing to pay €30 million for the Netherlands international, who featured in the 3-2 victory over Ukraine.
Malen has a contract with PSV until 2024 but should a good offer come in then the forward is expected to depart. The money would boost PSV’s transfer funds for the summer.
Malen has made 116 appearances for PSV since joining from Arsenal in 2017. He has netted 55 times for the club, with 27 of those goals coming last season.