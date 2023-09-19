Peter Bosz spoke to the press ahead of PSV Eindhoven’s Champions League opener against Arsenal on Wednesday.
PSV are in London on Wednesday for a tough Champions League opener against Premier League runners up Arsenal.
Speaking at his press conference, Bosz stated that he admires Arsenal boss Mike Arteta and expects a fierce game. He said, “He’s (Arteta) definitely one of the coaches I try to follow, who I try to get into his head. That is not easy, but it is interesting. He wants to play football forward, wants to entertain people and has a lot of variation in that. It is also the first game for them, and at home, so I expect a very aggressive and fierce Arsenal, full on attack. We want that too, it will be clouds of dust.”
Slot was asked if there were any nerves ahead of the Champions League starting, “I notice around me that everyone is happy that after five years we are back on the stage where the club belongs. I think the most important thing is that we show courage in this stadium against this very good opponent. Then you will also have to want and dare to play football yourself. We will have to be very strong, I think it is the toughest opponent in our group. But Arsenal also meets a team in good form.”
Slot wasn’t able to confirm whether Noa Lang will be fit enough to play, “No idea, we’re going to train soon. I hope he comes out of it well, if so, I will make a decision after training.”