Peter Bosz spoke to the press on Tuesday for the first time since becoming head coach of PSV Eindhoven.
Bosz takes over PSV at a time when there is big uncertainty over the future of Xavi Simons, who could rejoin PSG using a clause for only €6 million. The midfielder also has interest from the Premier League but PSV are hoping to tie him down to a new deal.
According to Voetbal International, Bosz told his press conference, “It is logical that you try to keep the good you have within your club. It makes sense that we really want him to stay here.”
Bosz continued on how he can convince Simons to stay, “Make it clear to that boy that I like having him there, what I think of him, what I like about him and where I think he can still improve. In other words, how we can work together.
“He will ultimately have to make the decisions himself, but I know he’s having a good time here.”
Bosz also confirmed he is interested in signing Noa Lang from Club Brugge, “I like to see good players and Noa Lang is a good player.”
Director Earnest Stewart added, “We are in talks with a number of players. It’s a big puzzle, especially this early in the window. Noa is a good player. I’m not going to deny that there is contact.”