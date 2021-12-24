Peter Bosz does not have to fear the sack at Olympique Lyon until the end of February.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Lyon are not doing well in Ligue 1 this season with the club currently sitting 13th, but Bosz has been given a vote of confidence from chairman Jean-Michel Aulas.
Speaking to L’Equipe, Aulas said, “We recently sat down with Peter and shared our thoughts and possible solutions. There is no chance that Peter will leave before February. I’m giving us January and February to get back into the league and maybe the cup if we stay there.
“Peter is a very good trainer who fits the profile of Lyon. We are far behind in Ligue 1 but that is not unbridgeable. There are no trainers available with the qualities of Peter Bosz. If we follow the trend and from trainer change, we risk that it will only get worse. So he stays. I hope until the end, that means we get the results we hope for. He will definitely stay until the end of February.”