Peter Bosz has ended speculation over his future by signing a new deal as head coach of PSV Eindhoven.
With Ronald Koeman tipped to leave the Netherlands after the World Cup, Peter Bosz was one of the names put forward to be the new Oranje boss.
That speculation increased with Bosz’s contract set to expire this summer at PSV but the club has now announced an extension. Bosz has put pen to paper on a deal until 2028.
Bosz is on his way to another title with PSV Eindhoven and will stay for another two years. The KNVB will scratch his name of the list of potential candidates.