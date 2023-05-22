Sven Botman will be playing in the Champions League after Newcastle United drew 0-0 against Leicester City on Monday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Newcastle went into the game only needing a point in order to confirm their spot in the Champions League next season.
With Sven Botman at the back, Newcastle created plenty of chances against a Leicester side battling the drop but in the end the game ended goalless.
That was enough for Newcastle and they can now not be overtaken by Liverpool which is bad news for Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo. On Thursday, Manchester United will also be looking to seal their Champions League spot against Chelsea.