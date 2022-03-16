Sven Botman suffered a hamstring injury as Lille’s Champions League hopes ended with a 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea went into the game on the back of a 2-0 first-leg victory but Lille brought themselves back into the game with a Burak Yilmaz goal.

Christian Pulisic seemed to end any chance of a comeback with the equaliser in first-half injury time. Botman then suffered a hamstring injury ten minutes into the second half and had to be replaced. Cesar Azpilicueta then sealed Chelsea a victory and their progression.

The injury to Botman will be a blow to Netherlands U21 boss Erwin van de Looi ahead of the crucial European Championship qualifiers later this month.




