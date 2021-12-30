Newcastle United have stepped up their interest in Lille OSC centre-back Sven Botman with the Dutch defender keen on a move to the Premier League.
Newcastle United are set for a busy transfer window as they look to climb away from the relegation zone in the Premier League.
Botman has been heavily linked with the English side and the Daily Mail is now reporting that Newcastle United has stepped up their interest.
Lille value Botman at £30 million with the Netherlands U21 international keen on making a move to Newcastle. AC Milan has also been linked but the Italian club may be priced out of a move.