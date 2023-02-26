Manchester United lifted the Carabao Cup on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at Wembley.
Ten Hag kept Wout Weghorst in the starting eleven for the cup clash, while Tyrell Malacia was on the bench. For Newcastle United, Sven Botman was in the centre of defence.
Newcastle kept possession well in the opening stages but Manchester United took the lead through a Casemiro header. Before the break it was 2-0 when Weghorst set Marcus Rashford in on goal and his effort deflected off Botman and looped into the net.
In the second half, Weghorst was substituted as Manchester United held their opponents at bay.
For Ten Hag it is his first trophy as Manchester United boss and he ends their six-year wait for silverware.