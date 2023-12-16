Sven Botman made his return from a long-term injury in Newcastle United’s 3-0 victory against Fulham on Saturday.
The Dutchman has been out with a knee injury since September and his return date was unclear. However, Botman was named on the bench for Saturday’s clash with Fulham.
After 84 minutes, Botman entered the field with his side leading 3-0 thanks to goals from Lewis Miley, Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn.
Botman will be hoping to quickly get back to full fitness and form ahead of the European Championships this summer.