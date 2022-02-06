Sven Botman got himself on the scoresheet but his Lille side was hammered 5-1 by PSG on Sunday evening.
Botman remained at Lille past January despite big interest from Newcastle United and he was hoping to help his side record a victory over league leaders PSG.
After ten minutes, PSG had take the lead through Danilo but Botman equalised for Lille with an excellent volley. It was the Dutchman’s third goal of the season.
PSG quickly restored their lead through Presnel Kimpembe before a Botman error led to Lionel Messi making it 3-1 before the break.
In the second half, Danilo and Kylian Mbappe added further goals as PSG eased to victory. Xavi Simons appeared from the bench for the last five minutes of the victory.
PSG are 13 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table, while Lille is down in 11th spot.