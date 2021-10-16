According to L’Equipe, Lille OSC will be without Sven Botman for a while after the defender suffered a groin injury.
The 21-year-old had to come off the pitch during Netherlands U21’s 5-0 victory over Wales in midweek after suffering an injury.
According to L’Equipe, that injury is more serious than first expected and the centre-back will be out of action for around 4 weeks.
That is a blow for Lille, with Botman set to miss the Champions League games against Sevilla and the league clash with PSG.