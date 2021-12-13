According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United is seriously interested in signing Lille OSC centre-back Sven Botman.
It is set to be a big January for Newcastle United, who are planning a number of signings as they look to beat relegation from the Premier League.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Dutch centre-back Sven Botman is at the top of Newcastle’s transfer list for next month. However, the club are waiting to hear what the transfer fee would be.
AC Milan is also being linked with the Netherlands U21 international, who has a deal in Lille until mid-2025. Lille are through to the Champions League knockout stages and are likely to ask for a big fee to part with the defender.