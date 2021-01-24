Othmane Boussaid scored an excellent late winner as Utrecht defeated Sparta Rotterdam 1-0.
Utrecht and Sparta went into the game on the same number of points but the Rotterdam sides goal difference saw them sit above the hosts.
Utrecht were the better side in the first-half but Maduka Okoye denied Bart Ramselaar, while Joris van Overeem fired over from close range.
The second half was a poor affair and it seemed the game was heading for a forgettable 0-0 result. However, Boussaid found the top corner with an excellent strike in the last few minutes to seal a victory for Utrecht.
The win lifts Utrecht to 8th in the table, while Sparta are now 10th.