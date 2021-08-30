Feyenoord striker Robert Bozenik has joined German side Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan.
The striker joined Feyenoord in January 2020 but he has only made 28 appearances for the club, scoring four times.
The club have now decided to let the 21-year-old spend the season on loan in the 2. Bundesliga with Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Technical director Frank Arnesen believes the move is good for the Slovakian, “Róbert would like to make more playing minutes. We want that too, especially for his further development, but we think the options for him in the first team are limited at the moment. That is why we looked for a solution together and we found it in a rental period at Fortuna Düsseldorf. It’s up to Róbert to show his best side in this new environment and to take steps there.”