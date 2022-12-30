PSV Eindhoven director Marcel Brands has stated that AZ Alkmaar winger Jesper Karlsson is not on their list to replace Cody Gakpo.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Earlier this week, PSV Eindhoven sold Gakpo to Liverpool in a deal eventually worth €50 million and thoughts now turn to finding a replacement.
Marcel Brands spoke to Veronica about the deal, “You always have mixed feelings. On the one hand you’re going to miss him, but for Cody this is a fantastic club. We told him in the summer to wait for a bigger club. If it comes and Cody wants to, then it’s hard to stop.”
PSV will look at possible signings but Anwar El Ghazi is already at the club, “We will miss Cody, but can see if we can do something in the market. Only if it strengthens us. You should never think about a new Cody, because Cody is Cody, but we will see if we are going to replace him and how. We have already anticipated this with Anwar El Ghazi, so we are looking calmly. We are discussing with Ruud (Van Nistelrooij) What is best.”
Brands then ruled out Jesper Karlsson, “You always look at the Dutch market, but there it is more difficult to get someone who is there immediately. Karlsson? A good player, but not on our list. Malen? That is a very good player, but he was recently sold. I read the names too, but we haven’t approached anyone or anything.”