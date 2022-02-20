FC Twente came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw against Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.
The home side are battling for fourth and they were looking for a win to keep them in the battle with in-form AZ Alkmaar. Twente dominated the opening stages but chances for Michel Vlap and Dimitris Limnios did not result in a goal.
Go Ahead Eagles were dangerous in spells and just before the break they had the lead with Isac Lidberg heading in a corner. Three minutes into the second half, Iñigo Córdoba doubled the lead for the visitors.
Ron Jans made a treble change with Manfred Ugalde, Virgil Misidjan and Brenet all entering the field and that had an impact. In the 72nd minute, Misidjan’s cross eventually ended up in the net via Joris Kramer. Then in the final moments, Brenet found the equaliser with what seemed to be a cross that flew over Andries Noppert.
Twente are fifth and now three points behind AZ Alkmaar, while Go Ahead Eagles are in 14th.