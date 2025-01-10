Jakob Breum netted a hattrick as Go Ahead Eagles started 2025 with a 3-0 win at Fortuna Sittard.
The first Eredivisie game of the year was delayed due to a number of fireworks from the stands.
When the game got underway, it took 30 minutes for the opening goal to come with Breum sliding in a pass from Oliver Antman.
Early in the second half, Breum doubled the lead with a fine strike that found the net via the underside of the crossbar.
Fortuna Sittard had plenty of the ball but they barely threatened and with five minutes to go, Breum completed his hattrick. The ball fell at the Danes feet in the box and he finished calmly.
Go Ahead Eagles sits 7th while Fortuna Sittard are one spot behind them.