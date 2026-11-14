The Netherlands were in excellent form on Friday as they hammered Greece 7-0 to all but seal their spot in the Nations League Quarter-finals.
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Xavi had Frenkie de Jong back in the midfield as he partnered Joey Veerman in midfield. Jurrien Timber played left-back as Micky van de Ven replaced the missing Virgil van Dijk. Up front, Donyell Malen led the line.
The first half was a joy to behold for Oranje fans as Netherlands ran rampant with five goals. Crysencio Summerville got the party started with a fine finish in the sixth minute. Veerman then sent an excellent through ball for Tijjani Reijnders to make it 2-0.
The Netherlands were playing lovely football with Veerman, Timber and Malen all involved. It was quickly 3-0 as Reijnders tapped in before the midfielder completed his hattrick in the 33rd minute. Before the break, Timber added the fifth.
In the second half, Teun Koopmeiners replaced De Jong but the Netherlands kept pushing forward and Timber got his second to make it 6-0. Malen then got amongst the goals for the seventh on the hour mark.
Xavi then rang more changes with Ruben van Bommel, Noa Lang, Gjivai Zechiel and Ian Maatsen all coming on. The changes took away some of the momentum and there was no further goals before the end.
The Netherlands are now almost guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals and only a huge loss to Germany on Monday would prevent this.