Brian Brobbey has the ambition to become the starting striker for the Netherlands at the European Championships this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ronald Koeman may have options in many positions but up front, the Netherlands are light of options and a number of players could get the nod at the Euros. One of those players is Brian Brobbey, who has one cap for Oranje and has been in good form for Ajax in recent months.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Brobbey said, “My aim is to become the Dutch team’s regular striker in the coming European Championship. But I also have to be realistic, because the Dutch national team of course has Memphis Depay. Although I do think we can play very well together: Memphis on ten and I on nine.”
Ajax may have had a disappointing campaign, but Brobbey has been happy with his contribution, “I think I have been important for the team with my goals and assists. Every match I feel I am getting stronger and it is up to me to keep it going. Even though I am only 21, I want to be one of the leaders.”