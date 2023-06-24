Netherlands U21 drew 1-1 with Portugal to keep their hopes alive of reaching the European Championships quarter-finals.
Erwin van de Looi opted for the same eleven that started the 0-0 draw against Belgium in midweek, while Portugal brought Fabio Silva into their line-up.
Kenneth Taylor had a header ruled out early on before Brian Brobbey was denied by Portuguese goalkeeper Celton Biai.
Bart Verbruggen was quiet in the opening period but after 20 minutes he was picking the ball out of his own net. Pedro Neto crossed from the left and André Almeida tapped the ball past Verbruggen.
Before the break, Crysencio Summerville went close, while Quinten Timber was shown a yellow card that rules him out of the game against Georgia.
Van de Looi brought Timber off at the break along with Devyne Rensch, with Wouter Burger and Milan van Ewijk coming on.
The Netherlands dominated possession but looked toothless up front. Brobbey did get two chances but both times they were smothered by Biai.
With 12 minutes to go, Netherlands did equalise as a Wouter Burger header was prodded into the net by Brobbey, who was almost immediately replaced by Thijs Dallinga.
After that, the Netherlands looked to keep hold of their point and Verbruggen had to make a good save to deny Ajax winger Francisco Conceição.
The point means the Netherlands go into the final group game on Tuesday knowing they need to beat Georgia to progress to the next round.