Brian Brobbey scored another double as Ajax came away from Heracles Almelo with a 4-2 victory.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Ajax, who were still without Jordan Henderson, started in control but it was Heracles who took the lead after 12 minutes. An error of judgement from Jorrel Hato allowed Jizz Hornkamp to race in on goal and he finished clinically.
Ajax hit back within four minutes as Brian Brobbey used his strength well before hammering the ball past Michael Brouwer. The visitors looked for the lead but it didn’t come until the 55th minute when Steven Berghuis curled a nice finish into the bottom corner.
Brobbey then quickly made it 3-1 with an excellent finish after racing onto a Hato long ball. Brobbey now has 13 league goals this season and nine in his last six games.
Mario Engels pulled one back with a deflected effort but Kristian Hlynsson’s precise finish sealed the victory for Ajax.
The win moves Ajax level on points with fourth placed AZ Alkmaar, while Heracles is 15th.