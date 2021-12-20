According to various reports, RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey is set to seal his return to Ajax on loan.
Brobbey departed Ajax on a free transfer in the summer to join RB Leipzig, but the youngster’s time in Germany has not been a success.
BILD reported on Monday morning that Brobbey has already told his teammates that he is leaving and a return to Ajax is almost complete.
De Telegraaf’s Ajax reporter Mike Verweij has said on the outlet’s podcast that Brobbey will join on loan but there will be no clause in the deal to make it permanent. Ajax may look to agree a deal to make it permanent in the summer.