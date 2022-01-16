Brian Brobbey netted twice on his return for Ajax as they defeated Utrecht 3-0.
With Sebastien Haller away at the African Cup of Nations, Brian Brobbey went straight into the Ajax starting line-up following his return from RB Leipzig.
After only five minutes, Ajax had the lead with Antony firing past Fabian de Keijzer, who is the new Utrecht number one with Maarten Paes departing for America.
Then in the 19th minute, Brobbey, who did not score in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig, made it 2-0 with a header from a Dusan Tadic cross. The striker was then set up by Tadic again in the last seconds of the first half to make it 3-0.
Utrecht struggled to create chances and Ajax comfortably saw out the rest of the second half. Erik ten Hag was able to hand a debut to young winger Amourricho van Axel Dongen just before the end.
Ajax starts 2022 with a victory which keeps them a point behind leaders PSV going into next weekend’s meeting between the top two. Utrecht is now 7th.