Brian Brobbey scored an 88th-minute winner as Ajax defeated NEC Nijmegen 1-0 on Saturday.
Erik ten Hag was announced as the next Manchester United boss earlier this week but he was adamant that his full focus was on winning the Eredivisie title. He handed Kenneth Taylor his first Eredivisie start in the midfield, with Lisandro Martinez, Edson Alvarez, and Noussair Mazraoui all out of the starting eleven.
NEC Nijmegen have had a successful campaign and they caused some danger for the Ajax defence through Jonathan Okita. Ajax were lacking inspiration and they struggled to create chances.
In the 34th minute, Ajax were awarded a penalty kick but Dusan Tadic saw his effort kept out by NEC goalkeeper Matthijs Branderhorst. Ten Hag then lost Perr Schuurs before the break with Liam van Gelderen coming on for his Ajax debut.
Brian Brobbey replaced the ineffective Steven Berghuis at half-time but it was NEC who had the first big chance of the second half. Elayis Tavzan went close but fired into the side netting.
Davy Klaassen had an effort cleared off the line as it appeared NEC would hold the leaders to a draw. However, in the 88th minute, Mohammed Kudus set up Brobbey to net. VAR checked for a possible offside, but the goal was given.
Ajax is now seven points ahead of PSV, who play later on Saturday evening. NEC is 11th.