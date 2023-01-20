Fenerbahce have lifted the option to sign winger Bruma on a permanent deal from PSV Eindhoven.
Bruma was loaned to the Turkish side with a mandatory option to make it permanent in the summer, but the option has been lifted already.
It may come as a surprise to many as Bruma has barely featured since joining Fenerbahce and there were rumours that the club were looking to end the loan deal early. However, the 28-year-old has signed a deal until 2025 with the option of another year.
Bruma made 81 appearances for PSV, scoring 15 times and adding 10 assists. He is the third attacker to leave the club this month after Noni Madueke and Cody Gakpo.