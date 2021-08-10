PSV Eindhoven are safely through to the playoff round of the Champions League after a 1-0 win over Midtjylland in Denmark. PSV progress 4-0 on aggregate.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Roger Schmidt brought Jordan Teze and Davy Propper into the starting line-up for the trip to Denmark with Marco van Ginkel and Phillipp Mwene dropping to the bench.
The hosts, who were once again missing a number of players due to coronavirus, went close through Júnior Brumado. However, PSV barely had trouble in the first half and they got chances through Noni Madueke, Eran Zahavi and Cody Gakpo. Just before the break, Gakpo went closest with a strike wide.
Joel Drommel kept PSV level with a fine stop from Evander while substitute Van Ginkel went close at the other end. Schmidt then handed a debut to young striker Fode Fofana just before the end as it appeared the game was heading for a 0-0 draw.
Then in the final seconds, Bruma cut in from the left before firing PSV to a last-ditch victory.
The win puts PSV two games away from the Champions League group stages. Benfica are likely to be the opponent in the next round.