PSV Eindhoven winger Bruma has been named the Eredivisie player of the month for August.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Bruma was available for a transfer this summer, but he has remained in Eindhoven and August was a good month for the 26-year-old.
Bruma started two games and was a substitute against Groningen, contributing two goals and an assist. He also created eight chances for Roger Schmidt’s side.
Speaking to ESPN, Bruma said after being awarded player of the month, “I’m very happy here at the moment. I want to help the club and the team by working hard and eventually become champions. We can win a lot this year, we have to work hard for that.”
NEC Nijmegen forward Ali Akman was named as the talent of the month.