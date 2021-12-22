Danny Buijs will leave his position as head coach of Groningen at the end of the season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Buijs is in his fourth season in charge of Groningen, having led the club to 8th, 9th, and 7th place finishes in the last three seasons. However, this season the club is currently sitting 12th with only four wins in 18 games.
Buijs is out of contract in the summer and the club has now confirmed that he will leave his role at the end of the season.
Groningen technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus told the club’s website, “As the management, we have conducted an evaluation with each other and have come to the conclusion that we are not entering into a contract extension.
“Danny has performed well as head coach at FC Groningen so far and for that he absolutely deserves the compliments. We are convinced that we can also finish this season well and successfully. We will work hard on that together.”