After a dramatic final day of the season, Bayern Munich crowned themselves Bundesliga champions once again.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Going into the final day of the campaign, Borussia Dortmund just had to defeat Mainz 05 at home to crown themselves champions, while Bayern Munich were away at Koln.
Donyell Malen began the clash for Borussia Dortmund but they were stunned by their opponents, who took a 2-0 lead into the break. Sebastien Haller also missed a penalty. In the second half, Malen was substituted and Dortmund battled back to take a 2-2 draw, but it was not enough.
Bayern Munich began with both Matthijs de Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch, while Daley Blind was on the bench. Kingsley Coman gave Bayern an early lead and it remained 1-0 until the 81st minute when Dejan Ljubicic equalised.
In the 89th minute, Jamal Musiala scored the winning goal to seal a victory for Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga title.
It is the 11th title in a row for Bayern Munich, but the first Bundesliga title for De Ligt, Gravenberch, and Blind.