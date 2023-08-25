Wouter Burger has departed FC Basel to sign for English Championship side Stoke City on a four-year deal.
The 22-year-old midfielder, who can also play in defence, has been playing in Switzerland since 2021 and has made 90 appearances for Basel, scoring six times.
Before that, Burger played for Feyenoord and had loan spells with Excelsior Rotterdam and Sparta Rotterdam. He is also a Netherlands U21 international.
Burger now continues his career in the English Championship with Stoke City, following in the footsteps of Ibrahim Afellay, Ed de Goeij, Erik Pieters, Bruno Martins Indi and Marco van Ginkel, who all previously played for the club.
I hope this young Dutch man excels at Stoke like my favourite Dutch player for Stoke a Mr Peter Martin Hoekstra ( what a player).