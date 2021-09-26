Delano Burgzorg scored the only goal of the game as Heracles Almelo defeated RKC Waalwijk 1-0.

The game was Frank Wormuth’s 100th in charge of Heracles with the German going into the clash winning 38 times.

His side had trouble creating chances in a dull first half that ended with some whistling from the home crowd.

On the hour mark, the home crowd was cheering as Burgzorg netted the opener with a strike that found the net via the crossbar.

That proved to be the winning goal and Heracles are now 11th in the table, while RKC are 15th.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (11024 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter