Delano Burgzorg scored the only goal of the game as Heracles Almelo defeated RKC Waalwijk 1-0.
The game was Frank Wormuth’s 100th in charge of Heracles with the German going into the clash winning 38 times.
His side had trouble creating chances in a dull first half that ended with some whistling from the home crowd.
On the hour mark, the home crowd was cheering as Burgzorg netted the opener with a strike that found the net via the crossbar.
That proved to be the winning goal and Heracles are now 11th in the table, while RKC are 15th.