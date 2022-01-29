Delano Burgzorg has left Heracles Almelo to sign for Bundesliga side Mainz 05.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Mainz are signing Burgzorg on an initial loan but have negotiated a price to make it permanent. The winger joins Jeremiah St Juste and Jean-Paul Boetius at the Bundesliga side, who sit tenth in the league.
Burgzorg told the Mainz website, “Playing in the Bundesliga was one of my dreams. Mainz is another step up. I also want to develop myself further here. At Mainz I want to become a better player, score goals and develop myself as a person.”
Burgzorg has played 57 times for Heracles, scoring 11 goals and adding one assist. He previously played for De Graafschap and Italian side Spezia.
Heracles have signed Emil Hansson from Fortuna Sittard.