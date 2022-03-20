Alexander Büttner returned to Arnhem on Sunday with a goal which earned RKC Waalwijk a surprise 2-1 win at Vitesse Arnhem.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Vitesse narrowly missed out on a famous win over AS Roma in Italy in midweek and they made a good start to their clash with RKC. Maximilian Wittek’s shot was parried in the sixth minute and Lois Openda netted the rebound.
RKC equalised out of the blue with Melle Meulensteen’s strike from distance taking a huge deflection before finding the net.
Vitesse then had plenty of chances to score through Yann Gboho, Sondre Tronstad and Openda, among others, but they did not take them. RKC then punished the hosts five minutes into the second half as Buttner fired in a Jens Odgaard cross.
Danilho Doekhi headed a corner wide as Vitesse saught the equaliser, while Openda also saw a goal disallowed for offside. Thomas Buitink and Adrian Grbic were brought off the bench but they could not help change the game and RKC hung on for the win.
Vitesse sit in sixth and are now playing for a European playoff spot while RKC is in 14th and now five points above the drop zone.