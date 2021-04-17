SC Cambuur can celebrate after they unofficially sealed their return to the Eredivisie on Friday evening.
On Friday, Cambuur defeated Helmond Sport 4-1 which barring an absolute disaster seals their place back in the Eredivisie. Technically, Almere City could still prevent Cambuur’s promotion, but they would need to win all their games, while Henk de Jong’s side would have to lose all theirs. Cambuur also have a much superior goal difference of +69 compared to the +27 of Almere City.
The promotion is justice for Cambuur, who were denied promotion last season when the KNVB decided to call-off the season and cancel any relegation or promotion.
Cambuur went down from the Eredivisie after finishing bottom in the 2015/16 season, but the Leeuwarden club are now back in the top flight!