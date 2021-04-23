Cambuur have sealed the Keuken Kampioen Divisie championship on Friday evening.
Cambuur had already sealed their promotion to the Eredivisie earlier this month and their next goal was to go up as champions.
On Friday, Cambuur achieved just that with a comfortable 4-2 win over Jong AZ Alkmaar confirming their name on the Keuken Kampioen Divisie trophy.
It is the third Eerste Divisie trophy for Cambuur in their history and they fully deserve the title this season. Henk de Jong’s side have blown away the competition, with 27 wins out of 35 games so far and a goal difference of +71.