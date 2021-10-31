Cambuur secured a 1-0 victory at RKC Waalwijk despite missing a penalty.
After only ten minutes, Cambuur had the perfect opportunity to score as Dario Van den Buijs brought down Doke Schmidt in the box. However, Robin Maulun saw his spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen.
Cambuur did take the lead in the 63rd minute when Nick Doodeman crossed for Issa Kallon to net. That proved to be the winning goal as RKC Waalwijk failed to take their chances.
Cambuur are now 11th while RKC Waalwijk are 14th.