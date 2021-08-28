Cambuur has earned their first win of the season after defeating 10-man FC Twente 2-0 in Leeuwarden.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Twente had Ricky van Wolfswinkel back in their starting line-up as they went looking for their first victory of the season. However, it was Cambuur, who were also winless, that had the better of the first half. Twente goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall kept the scores level.
Ten minutes into the second half, Twente were reduced to ten men with Luka Ilic seeing his second yellow card. From that point, Cambuur poured forward and in the 66th minute, Jamie Jacobs found the net.
Twente had some opportunities to equalise but in the first minute of injury time, Jacobs sealed the victory with his second goal of the game.
Cambuur move to 11th on three points while Twente are stuck on one point in 15th.