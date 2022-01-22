AZ Alkmaar could not find a way past Cambuur on Saturday evening.
AZ went into the game on a winning streak but had to do without Pantelis Hatzidiakos and Bruno Martins Indi, with Sam Beukema and Aslak Witry forming the centre-back partnership.
AZ had the first big chance but Sonny Stevens saved well from Hakon Evjen, while Beukema and Vangelis Pavlidis also tried their luck from distance.
Cambuur came close early in the second half with Peter Vindahl saving well from a Michael Breij effort. At the other end, Dani de Wit had the chance to win it but his header was just kept out by Stevens.
AZ are 4th with Cambuur in 7th.